The Jackson Co. held a Soup Luncheon to benefit its local hospice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members in Jackson Co. grabbed lunch and helped out their local hospice at the Jackson Co. Friends of Hospice Soup Luncheon in Holton Wednesday.

People could pick a meal of their choosing and provide an added donation to help the Hospice. Different kinds of homemade soups were offered, such as chili and chicken noodle and desserts like pies and cakes.

The Jackson Co. Friends of Hospice hosted the soup luncheon and bake sale Wednesday, Nov. 3, at St. Dominic’s Catholic Hall.

Organizers hope it not only brings financial gifts, but also inspires people to help in another capacity.

“There is a big need for volunteers, because these caregivers, they need a break.,” said Hospice Volunteer, Linda Brownlow. “They need somebody to know that there’s somebody there who can help them, and stay with their loved ones while they take a break.”

The lunch has been an indoor, sit-down event in the past, but they changed to carryout only this year, due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.