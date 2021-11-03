Advertisement

Inmate who previously escaped from jail pleads guilty to 2 counts of first-degree murder

Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate who escaped from a southeast Kansas jail in May has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Cherokee Co. man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the deaths of two people in 2020.

AG Schmidt said Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Cherokee Co. District Court. He said Senior Judge Robert Fleming accepted the plea on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and set sentencing for Dec. 27.

Schmidt said the crime happened in June 2020 and resulted in the deaths of Blaze Shank and Kylan Shook, who were found shot to death in rural northeastern Cherokee Co. He said the case was investigated by the Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Schmidt said related charges against another defendant are pending.

Hopkins and another inmate escaped from a southeast Kansas jail in May. The pair was recaptured in Oklahoma a few days later.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden and Assistant Attorney General Shannon Rush of Schmidt’s office.

