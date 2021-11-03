Advertisement

Incumbents roll in Topeka City Council races

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner and Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All four Topeka City Council incumbents on Tuesday’s ballot will be returning to their seats.

The odd-numbers council districts were up for vote. District 5 will have a new representative - likely Brett Kell - since incumbent Mike Padilla opted to run for Topeka Mayor.

In District 1, Karen Hiller outdistanced challenger Lindsay Jackson 723 to 237 to win her fourth term.

The council’s longest-serving member, Sylvia Ortiz will extend her time representing District 3. She won her fifth term 477 to 330 over Regina Platt.

The District 7 race pitted Neil Dobler against Joel Campbell. Dobler, who was appointed to the council in 2019, was elected to his first full term by a vote of 1801 to 745.

Mike Lesser will return for a second term in District 9, with a 1356 to 569 tally over Gregory Bland.

The new mayor and council members will be sworn in January 11.

13 NEWS will have reaction from the candidates on 13 NEWS at 10.

