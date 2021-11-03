Good Kid Wyatt turns being bullied, into creative ways to battle back

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- October Good Kid Wyatt Starz has been personally impacted by bullying, and that has prompted him to start an initiative to support other children in our community that might find themselves facing the same thing. This bright 11-year old 5th grader from Wanamaker Elementary brainstormed in starting his own organization called “You’ve Got a Friend.” The name came from Wyatt, who has dealt with being bullied himself. He found peace in knowing how much it means to have a friend, especially when you are going through a tough time. Wyatt wants to join in finding ways to end bullying and bring awareness all while helping the children in our community.

One big part of that is people donating all kinds of toiletry and personal hygiene products, so kids having issues with that can come to school clean and fresh, and not be bullied about the way they look or smell at school.

While working in foster care, his mom Laci has seen first hand how much happiness one toothbrush, a stick of deodorant or a pair of clean clothes can bring a child. Their smiles are something Laci and Wyatt will never forget. That’s why he’s been hugely successful in partnering with local schools with students and families that will benefit from donations. He plans to have the group’s first coat and items donation drive this fall, but has already received numerous donations from his Amazon wishlist list, especially after appearing in our Good Kids report!

