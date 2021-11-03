Free food distribution set for Thursday at KNI

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Town and Country Christian Church has 35,000 lbs. of food to be distributed to families needing and requesting food Thursday at the Kansas Neurological Institute at no charge.

KNI is located at 3107 SW 21 St., and the drive-through distribution entrance is on the east side off of 21st and Randolph St. Organizers say to turn south at the S.W. 21st and Randolph St. stoplight and the follow the signs.

The giveaway will begin around 9:30 a.m. once the food truck is unloaded.

The event is sponsored by the Town and Country Christian Church and Harvesters Community Food Network.

Multiple families can arrive in one car with no I.D. required. As long as supplies last, food will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.

The Town and Country Christian Church is asking and needing volunteers to help. Volunteers would need to arrive at 8:30 a.m. and are allowed to request food.

