Advertisement

Free food distribution set for Thursday at KNI

(FILE) The Town and Country Christian Church has 35,000 lbs. of food to be distributed to...
(FILE) The Town and Country Christian Church has 35,000 lbs. of food to be distributed to families needing and requesting food Thursday at the Kansas Neurological Institute at no charge.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Town and Country Christian Church has 35,000 lbs. of food to be distributed to families needing and requesting food Thursday at the Kansas Neurological Institute at no charge.

KNI is located at 3107 SW 21 St., and the drive-through distribution entrance is on the east side off of 21st and Randolph St. Organizers say to turn south at the S.W. 21st and Randolph St. stoplight and the follow the signs.

The giveaway will begin around 9:30 a.m. once the food truck is unloaded.

The event is sponsored by the Town and Country Christian Church and Harvesters Community Food Network.

Multiple families can arrive in one car with no I.D. required. As long as supplies last, food will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.

The Town and Country Christian Church is asking and needing volunteers to help. Volunteers would need to arrive at 8:30 a.m. and are allowed to request food.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities located a stolen vehicle Tuesday near SW 101st and Davis Rd.
Search nets suspect in hit and run, vehicle theft
Topeka Police say they believe a domestic dispute ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon at SE 27th...
Domestic dispute ends in T-bone accident in SE Topeka
Mike Padilla
Padilla takes Topeka Mayor’s race
Mark Zimlich, 54 (left), Casey Shelman, 26 (right).
Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka
Crews respond to the 1200 block of NW Carlson Rd. Monday morning after a deer hunter reportedly...
UPDATE: Hunter fell 20+ feet from deer stand, expected to recover

Latest News

The US FDA issued emergency use authorization on Friday for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for...
Kelly: Kansas “stands ready” to vaccinate 260k kids
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
McDonald's evacuated during incident in west Topeka
2021 General Election Results