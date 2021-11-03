Earthquakes rattle pair of Kansas towns Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas towns were rattled by earthquakes on Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.9 magnitude earthquake shook the town of Gypsum around 4:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The epicenter of the quake was pinpointed 6 kilometers southwest of Gypsum.

Earlier in the day, the USGS reported a 2.7 magnitude earthquake also rattled the town of Palco around 5:10 a.m.

The epicenter of this quake was pinpointed 4 kilometers northeast of Palco.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.