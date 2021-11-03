Douglas Co. middle schools, recreation centers to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a recommendation from the CDC to get kids 5 - 11 vaccinated against COVID-19, middle schools and recreation centers in Douglas Co. will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

On Nov. 2, Douglas Co. said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended children 5 - 11 get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer pediatric vaccine.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said it will offer clinics specifically for kids starting Wednesday, Nov. 10, at local middle schools and recreation centers.

For more information about how to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Douglas Co., click HERE.

