Crime Stoppers featured at Safe Streets meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets wants you to know about one of its most important tools in crime reduction.

The Safe Streets Coalition welcomed Shawnee County Crime Stoppers’ Jeri Cole to its monthly meeting.

Cole went over what Crime Stoppers is, and how to interact with it. She wants people to know the organization is not a branch of law enforcement, and keeps tipsters completely anonymous.

“We’re not a law enforcement group,” Cole said. “We help law enforcement. We help the community get those tips to law enforcement, so the police or the sheriff or anybody doesn’t know who the tipster is.”

You can learn more about Crime Stoppers at Topeka.Crime.Stoppers.org, and can always submit tips to 785-234-0007.

