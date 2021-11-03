Christmas Bureau gives families more than essentials for the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The holidays are a challenging time for the Caseys.

Husband and wife Kevin and Sharon said being on social security affects how they’re able to celebrate Christmas.

“It’s hard to think when someone else is having Christmas and you can’t do nothing for your family,” Sharon said.

“We can’t afford shoes, boots or coats, I have to have therapy animals and they help out and when you’re not able to do something for them it kind of hurts.”

They have found holiday cheer with the help of United Way of Greater Topeka’s Christmas Bureau.

“I got a leather jacket one year I didn’t expect I started crying; another year I got boots and I didn’t think I was gonna get,” Sharon recalled.

“I got some tools for Christmas for working on cars and stuff,” Kevin added.

United Way of Greater Topeka CEO Jessica Lehnherr said the Casey’s requests are similar to the needs of many they see.

“Often people think people are coming in and asking for TVs or electronic devices but from sitting here and helping families sign up, a lot of the times they’re asking for their most basic needs, household items,” she said.

“They can make such a big difference for the families during the holidays.”

This year the couple’s wishlist includes ways to protect them from the cold with items including snow boots, gloves and blankets.

Sharon said it will put warmth in their hearts.

“When somebody helps you out it’s a blessing for me that I’m able to get help.”

Christmas Bureau sign-ups continue Friday at Echo Ridge Community Center, Lundgren Elementary and the Salvation Army from 10 am- 7 pm.

The last day for signups is Saturday at Lundgren Elementary from 10 am- 2 pm.

To adopt a family click here.

