Brown Co. Sheriff warns of more scams circulating communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. residents have been warned by Sheriff John Merchant of more scams that have been circulating the area.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says he has been made aware of various scams circulating the county and wanted to inform residents to be cautious when they get calls or emails from unrecognized numbers or addresses.

Sheriff Merchant said several residents have informed him they have been contacted by phone by someone who claims to be a representative of DISH or DIRECTV and offers half off their monthly bill.

Merchant said the caller already knows they are speaking to someone who has DISH or DIRECTV so residents think the call could be real. He said the caller then asks for 6 months of payment upfront in EBAY or Walmart gift cards. He said the caller usually has a thick foreign accident and when questioned about the payment method they become upset and threaten to discontinue service.

The Sheriff said several residents have also told him their caller IDs showed DIRECTV when the scammer called. When checking with the company, he said they advised they do not solicit such offers. He said to never trust caller ID as any name or number can be made to appear on a phone.

Merchant said another scam reported is where residents have been contacted through the phone by someone who claims they are from a collection agency and advises there is a debt owed and paperwork will be sent within a few days. Several days later, he said residents get official-looking paperwork from FedEx that looks like a legitimate bill for an outdated debt.

However, Merchant said the letter does not disclose what the debt is for, but states if payment is not received in 10 days then legal proceedings will take place. He said there is an address listed as payment is requested by mailing debit or credit cards. When residents attempt to call the number listed, he said no one responds but a message is left on an answering machine.

So far, the Sheriff said no one has fallen victim to the second scam that he has been made aware of.

Merchant said residents should remember scammers can make any number or identity appear on caller ID so they should never trust caller ID unless they can verify who is on the other end of the phone. If the caller is not recognizable, he said to hang up immediately.

Merchant said the scammers are highly trained to find common ground to strike a conversation so they may manipulate residents out of their hard-earned money. They also do their homework, he said they target elderly residents or those who have a hard time making decisions.

In many cases, Sheriff Merchant said the scammers have already found information about their victims through internet research so they have a good idea of what goes on in their victims’ lives.

Merchant said anyone who receives a scam call should report it to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office HERE.

