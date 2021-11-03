Advertisement

2-car crash early Wednesday ties up traffic in south Topeka

A two-car crash tied up traffic early Wednesday at S.W. 37th and Topeka Boulevard but resulted...
(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-car crash tied up traffic early Wednesday in south Topeka but resulted in no apparent serious injuries.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. at S.W. 37th and Topeka Boulevard.

A red Dodge Avenger and a dark blue Nissan Sentra collided in the intersection, police said.

The Dodge ended up facing east while the Nissan came to rest against the Dodge facing northwest.

Police said no one in either car required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

As crews were on the scene: eastbound traffic on S.W. 37th was diverted to southbound Topeka Boulevard; southbound traffic on S.W. Topeka Boulevard was diverted to S.W. 37th Terrace, across the street west from the entrance to the White Lakes shopping center; westbound S.W. 37th traffic was diverted to northbound Topeka Boulevard; and northbound traffic on S.W. Topeka Boulevard was diverted to eastbound 37th.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene, which was reopened to traffic around 8:30 a.m.

