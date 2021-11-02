Voters head to Shawnee County polls Tuesday for local elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the predawn darkness on a chilly Tuesday morning, people began heading to polling places in Topeka and Shawnee County to cast their votes in local elections.

Voters will select the Topeka mayor, odd-numbered Topeka City Council seats and local school board members, all of which were on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.

Among locations was Heritage Hall, near S.W. 17th and Polk on the grounds of the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Among the first to vote at that site was Joe Underwood, who said he wanted to cast his ballot in the local election.

He said with fewer people expected to come to the polls to cast their ballots, his vote became even more important.

“It’s the school board election,” Underwood said, shortly after voting around 7:15 a.m. “I feel that’s really important. And these elections have lower turnouts generally than the general presidential elections, so I feel like my vote counts a lot in these.

“I knew it would be pretty painless to come in, because of that, as well,” he added, “so here I am.”

Francis Slobodnik was another one of the first voters at Heritage Hall. He said he stopped by Heritage Hall on his way to work.

“I always vote,” he said, shortly after casting his ballot around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Slobodnik said he was particularly interested in the mayor’s race, the city council race and the school board race.

He said it was vital for people to vote.

“Our whole lives are affected by elections,” he said. “The things that happen after elections aren’t immediate, so you don’t think it affects you, but 10 years down the line, you either do better or suffer the consequences of elections.”

He added that “our ancestors fought and died for this freedom that a lot of people in the world don’t have, to be able to vote, so I’m very grateful. I consider it a duty to vote, not just a privilege.”

Another voting place was located at Highland Park United Methodist Church, 2914 S.E. Michigan Ave.

Voters trickled in to cast their ballots in the early hours that the polls were open.

One who came to Highland Park United Methodist Church to vote was Lelani Wise. who said she has never missed an opportunity to cast her ballots in an election.

“I voted since I was old enough to vote in Kansas,” Wise said. “You had to wait until you were 21 back then. They didn’t lower it until years later. I was out of high school by that time.

“I’ve never missed a one. I lived in Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota and now I’m back in Kansas, and I’ve voted everywhere I’ve ever been. Worked lots of elections in all those places -- and here.”

She said voting was important and encouraged everyone to go to the polls on election day.

“All of us,” she said. “Every person that becomes eligible -- old enough -- to vote ... however you do it, go to the library, pull it up on the computer, on your laptop and find out who’s running, study them, and make a good decision, and then vote.”

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at locations in Topeka and Shawnee County.

