USD 437 drops mask requirement

USD 437
USD 437(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn Board of Education has dropped their mask requirement.

On Monday night the board approved to encourage masks, but not require them for students, staff, and visitors when inside any Auburn-Washburn facility effective immediately.

However, masks will still be required on school buses due to a federal order.

Masks will also be required for students opting in to the Test to Learn program.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams said, “We will continue to closely monitor student and staff COVID-19 cases, in-school close contacts, out of school close contacts, and Test to Learn participation numbers. That data will continue to be made available each Friday.”

