Tuesday forecast: Staying cool with mostly cloudy skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday it felt more like mid-December vs early November and despite temperatures a few degrees warmer for the next 2 days, it does stay unseasonably cool with mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances will mainly stay to the west and south of the WIBW viewing area but if there is going to be rain it would clip the southwestern portions of the viewing area late this afternoon into tonight and it won’t amount to much. This would be the only rain chance for the next 8 days.

Cloud cover and temperatures will be the main concern especially for the next couple days. Mostly cloudy skies are expected however there may be a few breaks in the cloud cover at times. This will be key especially at night because with the light to calm winds expected, any clearing that takes place overnight could mean temperatures get down to or cooler than 32°.

Normal High: 61/Normal Low: 38 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds N/E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds SE around 5 mph. There is a chance there is more sun for a portion of northeast KS in the afternoon so we’ll fine tune this aspect of the forecast tomorrow if needed.

If you don’t get any sun these next 2 days , you’ll have it on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-mid 50s. Temperatures continue to warm up each day through the weekend where highs will be in the 60s. There remains some uncertainty on whether a cold front pushes through next Tuesday during the day or at night which would determine the high for Tuesday.

Taking Action:

It will remain cool for the next couple days with the bulk of the precipitation in central and southeast Kansas. This means that IF any rain does affect the viewing area it would clip areas south of I-70 and won’t amount to much.

While most spots will remain above freezing these next couple nights, any clearing could mean temperatures get down to 32° or colder in spots.

This weekend is looking fantastic so any outdoor plans you want to make, you will have ideal weather!



