Tender Love and Care Pet Nursing Home is now offering dog training

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dog training will now be available at TLC Pet Nursing Home.

Its lead trainer, Cheyenne, has more than six years of experience in training dogs of all ages, breeds, personalities, and behaviors. TLC says she helps dogs and their owners break down any communication barriers, learn new skills, and strengthen the bond they share.

Some training programs include Puppy preschool, which focuses on proper socialization, kennel training, housebreaking, and grooming manners.

The next class is puppy group class, which is training in a group setting working on basic skills such as basic obedience, potty training, kennel training, and socialization. They will also help with controlling or stopping unwanted chewing, biting, and barking.

The final class is adult training, which will curve unwanted behaviors.

An evaluation is required, but it is free. You can click here to set up your evaluation or if you have any questions.

