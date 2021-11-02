Advertisement

Students learn leadership lessons at regional KAY conference

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Area students brushed up on their leadership lessons Tuesday.

Santa Fe Trail High School hosted the Region 1 Kansas Association for Youth conference. KAY clubs teach leadership and service skills to middle and school students.

The conference allows students to meet new people, learn new project ideas, and grow their leadership skills. 13′s Melissa Brunner was among the presenters, sharing thoughts on the importance of community. Several KAY club alumni also spoke.

Santa Fe Trail HS KAY club president Caroline Chiddix says KAY club activities help them become better people.

“These are just great life skills overall,” she said. “It’s not just something that we’re just going to do in high school. We can take the schools and use them for when we’re older. They’re great job interview skills. They’re just great skills to have as a person and they’re really going to help us all grow and mature.”

Nearly 200 people from schools across northeast Kansas attended the conference. In addition to small group sessions and presentation, students also elected new officers for their region. Chiddix was chosen as president.

