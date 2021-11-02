Silver Alert issued for woman suffering possible mental health crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita woman has been issued around 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 1st. Seventy year old, Patricia Knafla, was last believed to be near Kinkaid, Kansas. The last time contact was made with Patricia occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

She is described as 5′ 6″ tall, 150 lbs., with gray hair, green eyes and wearing glasses.

the Kansas Bureau of Investigation states that Patricia was scheduled to work on Monday but never showed up. Officials say she may be having a mental health crisis and in the need of assistance.

Knafla is traveling in a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with Kansas tag 418 CDM. Investigators got word that she was in the area of Kinkaid, Kansas at 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1st.

If you have any information you are urged to call 911 immediately.

