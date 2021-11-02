Advertisement

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office activates online search warrant

Christopher J. Clay, 42, of Topeka, was arrested by Shawnee County sheriff's deputies following...
Christopher J. Clay, 42, of Topeka, was arrested by Shawnee County sheriff's deputies following a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Wednesday just north of Topeka that sent himself and a passenger to area hospitals.(Phil Anderson)
By Reina Flores
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Sheriff Brian C. Hill says the Sheriff’s office now has an online search warrant.

Citizens now have the ability to visit its website and search the database for an active warrant. The purpose of the data held within the website is for the purpose of encourage the person who has the warrant to voluntarily surrender. Another reason is to help solicit the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person.

The sheriff’s office says the accuracy of our web-based warrant search is a paramount concern and appropriate measures and safeguards have been put in place to ensure its accuracy but subject to certain technological protocols and procedures. Therefore, there is no cause for an arrest based solely on the information found herein. In all cases, warrants must be confirmed with the originating agency prior to attempting an arrest.

They say warrants are issued and cleared throughout the day following the established personnel and Information Technology (IT) standards, so the information listed within should not be used as “real-time” information.

The sheriff’s office also wants to remind the community all felons should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information on the current location of any of the people listed, call the Topeka-Shawnee County Crime Stoppers (785-234-0007 or visit here. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will not release arrest warrant information over the phone. If you find that you have a warrant for your arrest, you can turn yourself in at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed along I-35 after leaving truck to confront other driver
Crews respond to the 1200 block of NW Carlson Rd. Monday morning after a deer hunter reportedly...
UPDATE: Hunter fell 20+ feet from deer stand, expected to recover
One person was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash just southeast of Lawrence,...
One dead in early-morning crash Monday just southeast of Lawrence
Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash late Monday morning just east of...
Douglas Co. reports 2nd fatality wreck Monday on K-10
(File) Hayride Wagon
7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride

Latest News

Topeka Police say they believe a domestic dispute ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon at SE 27th...
Domestic dispute ends in T-bone accident in SE Topeka
Santa Fe Trail High School hosted the Region 1 KAY Conference Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Students learn leadership lessons at regional KAY conference
Santa Fe Trail High School hosted the Region 1 KAY Conference Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Santa Fe Trail HS hosts Region 1 KAY clubs conference
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City...
Chiefs’ trade Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for TE Dan Brown