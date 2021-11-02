Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office activates online search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Sheriff Brian C. Hill says the Sheriff’s office now has an online search warrant.

Citizens now have the ability to visit its website and search the database for an active warrant. The purpose of the data held within the website is for the purpose of encourage the person who has the warrant to voluntarily surrender. Another reason is to help solicit the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person.

The sheriff’s office says the accuracy of our web-based warrant search is a paramount concern and appropriate measures and safeguards have been put in place to ensure its accuracy but subject to certain technological protocols and procedures. Therefore, there is no cause for an arrest based solely on the information found herein. In all cases, warrants must be confirmed with the originating agency prior to attempting an arrest.

They say warrants are issued and cleared throughout the day following the established personnel and Information Technology (IT) standards, so the information listed within should not be used as “real-time” information.

The sheriff’s office also wants to remind the community all felons should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information on the current location of any of the people listed, call the Topeka-Shawnee County Crime Stoppers (785-234-0007 or visit here. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will not release arrest warrant information over the phone. If you find that you have a warrant for your arrest, you can turn yourself in at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.