Chiefs’ trade Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for TE Dan Brown

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former Chiefs starter and Super Bowl LIV champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is leaving Kansas City.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Kansas City has traded him to the Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown.

Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season to serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to the Chiefs this season, but missed the majority of the season so far after a hand injury in training camp.

In his third year with the Jets, Brown has played 13 offensive snaps this season.

