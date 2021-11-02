Chiefs’ trade Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for TE Dan Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former Chiefs starter and Super Bowl LIV champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is leaving Kansas City.
The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Kansas City has traded him to the Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown.
Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season to serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to the Chiefs this season, but missed the majority of the season so far after a hand injury in training camp.
In his third year with the Jets, Brown has played 13 offensive snaps this season.
