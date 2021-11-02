Advertisement

Fire destroys Manhattan home

1900 blk Dunbar Rd.
1900 blk Dunbar Rd.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan firefighters are battling a fire off of Fort Riley Blvd.

Manhattan Fire Dept. says crews arrived to the 1900 block of Dunbar Rd. to find a the top floor of a two-story home fully engulfed in flames. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

MFD says the roof has collapsed, and the home is a total loss.

13 NEWS has a reporter on scene. Any additional information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

