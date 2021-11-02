Man killed, infant injured early Monday in western Kansas crash

TRIBUNE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed and an infant was seriously injured early Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Greeley County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5 a.m. Monday on K-96 highway about eight miles east of Tribune.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Kia Rio was westbound on K-96 at County Road 24 when it went left of center, ran off the roadway to the left, and continued traveling west in the south ditch of K-96.

The car then collided with a culvert and overturned, rolling an unknown number of times before it came to rest on its top, the patrol said.

A passenger, Derek Longsine, 43, of Tribune, was taken to Greeley CountyHospital in Tribune, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Longsine wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger, Alivaya Patterson, an infant, was transported to Greeley County Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Alivaya was properly secured in a car seat.

Two other passengers in the Kia also were taken to Greeley County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the patrol said.

The patrol said Patterson was wearing a seat belt. The patrol said Shawne Longsine wasn’t wearing a seat belt

