Advertisement

KU’s Jalen Wilson suspended for four games following DUI arrest

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 64-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU men’s basketball player Jalen Wilson will miss Wednesday’s exhibition game and three regular season games after being arrested for driving under the influence this weekend.

Bill Self said Tuesday Wilson will also serve community service hours during that time.

Wilson released a statement on Twitter hours prior to Self’s comment:

“To my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and Jayhawk nation — first and foremost, I want to apologize to all of you for my mistake this past weekend. I accept full responsibility for my actions and am extremely remorseful in my lack of judgement,” Wilson wrote.

“I know it wouldn’t be fair for me to ask for forgiveness right now, so instead I plan to show you the true man I am and my true character through my actions and behavior moving forward,” he continued. “Again, I am truly sorry.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 13 NEWS officers that early Sunday morning, they observed a driver not maintaining a proper lane change in the 400 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence. Deputies pulled Jalen Wilson over and performed field sobriety tests on him.

Wilson, 20, failed the field sobriety tests and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

After booking, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that Wilson was released and was given a future court date.

Wilson is a redshirt sophomore with the Jayhawks men’s basketball team. He played in 29 games in the 2020-21 season and averaged 11.8 points per game.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed along I-35 after leaving truck to confront other driver
Crews respond to the 1200 block of NW Carlson Rd. Monday morning after a deer hunter reportedly...
UPDATE: Hunter fell 20+ feet from deer stand, expected to recover
One person was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash just southeast of Lawrence,...
One dead in early-morning crash Monday just southeast of Lawrence
Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash late Monday morning just east of...
Douglas Co. reports 2nd fatality wreck Monday on K-10
(File) Hayride Wagon
7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City...
Report: Chiefs’ trade Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for TE Dan Brown
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram (8) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
Chiefs acquire 3-time Pro Bowl lineman from Pittsburgh
Emporia State junior guard Karsen Schultz fires a jump shot against Notre Dame in a 104-46...
Emporia State loses 104-46 in exhibition game against Notre Dame
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half of an...
Chiefs overcome sloppy play to beat Giants 20-17