KU’s Jalen Wilson suspended for four games following DUI arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU men’s basketball player Jalen Wilson will miss Wednesday’s exhibition game and three regular season games after being arrested for driving under the influence this weekend.

Bill Self said Tuesday Wilson will also serve community service hours during that time.

Wilson released a statement on Twitter hours prior to Self’s comment:

“To my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and Jayhawk nation — first and foremost, I want to apologize to all of you for my mistake this past weekend. I accept full responsibility for my actions and am extremely remorseful in my lack of judgement,” Wilson wrote.

“I know it wouldn’t be fair for me to ask for forgiveness right now, so instead I plan to show you the true man I am and my true character through my actions and behavior moving forward,” he continued. “Again, I am truly sorry.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 13 NEWS officers that early Sunday morning, they observed a driver not maintaining a proper lane change in the 400 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence. Deputies pulled Jalen Wilson over and performed field sobriety tests on him.

Wilson, 20, failed the field sobriety tests and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

After booking, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that Wilson was released and was given a future court date.

Wilson is a redshirt sophomore with the Jayhawks men’s basketball team. He played in 29 games in the 2020-21 season and averaged 11.8 points per game.

