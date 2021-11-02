Advertisement

Kraft starts mac and cheese club to test tastes

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try...
The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.(Source: Kraft/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Mac and Cheese fans are drooling over a chance to test out new flavors.

Kraft has already introduced pumpkin spice-flavored mac and cheese, as well as candy-flavored pink mac and cheese for Valentine’s Day.

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.

Members will also get access to clothing based on each flavor, like a plush hoodie for ranch, a jacket for pizza and a sports jersey for Buffalo.

Becoming a member is a multi-step process that includes signing up on Kraft’s website and then acting on social media “drops.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed along I-35 after leaving truck to confront other driver
Crews respond to the 1200 block of NW Carlson Rd. Monday morning after a deer hunter reportedly...
UPDATE: Hunter fell 20+ feet from deer stand, expected to recover
One person was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash just southeast of Lawrence,...
One dead in early-morning crash Monday just southeast of Lawrence
Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash late Monday morning just east of...
Douglas Co. reports 2nd fatality wreck Monday on K-10
(File) Hayride Wagon
7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Troubles at home shadow Biden’s climate efforts abroad
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Most spots dry
Staying cool and mainly dry
Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County, Colo., elections...
Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws