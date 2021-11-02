Advertisement

KDHE, health providers prepare to offer COVID vaccines to kids

FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion.(AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Pfizer’s lower-dose COVID vaccine for younger children getting final approval, state and local health officials are preparing for this next phase in vaccination efforts.

A CDC advisory committee voted 14-0 Tuesday to green light the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The CDC director signed off on the action Tuesday night, making the shot immediately available to some 28 million American children starting.

A Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment spokesperson said the state had not received any doses of the children’s vaccine as of Tuesday. However, pending final authorization from the CDC director, they expect nearly 128,000 doses by the end of the week, with more to come each week moving forward.

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says it gets its vaccine supply from KDHE. Once it arrives, they are ready to begin administering pediatric doses by appointment.

Stormont Vail said it will finalize its distribution plan by the end of the week or early next week, pending further guidance from the CDC. Stormont’s daily update noted it was updating its online scheduling system to handle appointments for 5 to 11 year olds. Currently, their COVID vaccines are administered at the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy.

13 NEWS also has reached out to University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus for information on its plans for administering youth COVID vaccine.

