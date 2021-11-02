Advertisement

It’s local Election Day! Here’s how to find your polling site

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s Election Day and polls are now open across Kansas.

Local offices are on the ballot. In Topeka, that includes Topeka Mayor and odd-numbered council districts; area school districts are selecting Board of Education members; and Osage City, Gridley, and Riley County are among locations deciding sales tax questions.

Not sure where to go to cast our vote? You can look up your polling location, registration status, and view a sample ballot at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView. Enter your address to find your polling site; entering your name and birth date will give you a look at what’s on your ballot.

13 NEWS will have continuously updated election results on-air, online and on our app, after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

And remember: if you received an advance ballot in the mail, it must be returned in person or postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you choose to mail it, your local elections office must receive it by Friday in order for it to count.

