Advertisement

‘Harold & Kumar’ actor Kal Penn comes out as gay, says he’s engaged to partner

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor and producer Kal Penn has revealed he is engaged to be married to his partner, Josh, after 11 years together.

The couple first met in Washington 11 years ago when Penn was working in the White House Office of Public Liason during the Obama administration.

The 44-year-old “Harold & Kumar” actor discussed his relationship in his new book, “You Can’t Be Serious.”

Penn told People Magazine he discovered his sexual orientation later in his life.

Penn, who is also known for his roles in “House” and “Van Wilder,” said he kept his relationship quiet until now because his close family and partner, whose last name wasn’t revealed, don’t love the attention.

“Josh and I have been together for 11 years. I’m really happy to share that chapter with folks. He, like my parents, sort of shunned the public eye, you know, and I wanted to respect that,” Penn said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “When we codified a relationship, I just sort of thought I’d like to be respectful of him the same way that I’m respectful of my parents.”

Penn’s book was released on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed along I-35 after leaving truck to confront other driver
Crews respond to the 1200 block of NW Carlson Rd. Monday morning after a deer hunter reportedly...
UPDATE: Hunter fell 20+ feet from deer stand, expected to recover
One person was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash just southeast of Lawrence,...
One dead in early-morning crash Monday just southeast of Lawrence
Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash late Monday morning just east of...
Douglas Co. reports 2nd fatality wreck Monday on K-10
(File) Hayride Wagon
7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride

Latest News

The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden climate efforts abroad shadowed by troubles at home
Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram (8) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
Chiefs acquire 3-time Pro Bowl lineman from Pittsburgh