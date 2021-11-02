Advertisement

Governor directs flags lowered to honor Rep. Dennis Moore

(Associated Press)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans should lower their flags to honor the late Rep. Dennis Moore.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued an order, directing flags be flown at half-staff from sunup Wednesday, November 3, to sundown Sunday, November 7.

Moore, D-Kansas, passed away Tuesday morning, after a brief battle with cancer and a decade-long fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. He served six terms representing the Kansas City area’s 3rd Congressional District, from 1999-2009.

“Congressman Moore was a fierce and tenacious advocate for children, first as Johnson County District Attorney and then as a Member of Congress,” Kelly said. “Beyond his policy contributions, Congressman Moore will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind, pragmatic, common-sense leader who cared deeply about the people he represented.”

Kelly credited Moore for his role in establishing the Amber Alert system, in Kansas and nationwide. She also applauded his efforts to raise death gratuity benefits from $12,000 to $100,000 for the families of fallen servicemembers.

