Former Kansas Rep. Dennis Moore dies following battle with cancer, Alzheimer’s

Dennis Moore, D-Kansas
Dennis Moore, D-Kansas(Official photo)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas Congressman Dennis Moore has passed away.

His wife Stephene said in a statement her husband died Tuesday following a brief battle with cancer. Moore also fought Alzheimer’s Disease for a decade. He would have turned 76-years-old Nov. 8.

Moore represented the Kansas City area’s 3rd Congressional District for six terms, from 2009 to 2011. In defeating Republican incumbent Vince Snowbarger in 1998, Moore became the first Democrat to represent the district in 37 years.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, served alongside Moore in the House, and remembers Moore as a kind man.

“(I)n our many years of working together I always had the upmost respect for him and the way he served the people of the 3rd District,” Moran said. “That respect only grew when I witnessed the way he and his wife, Stephene, faced his battle with Alzheimer’s with a determination to use their experience to help others. One area where we always agreed was the need to invest in finding a cure for Alzheimer’s, and in 2014, Dennis shared his experience with this devastating disease in front of my Senate subcommittee. His legacy will be the way in which he gave others battling Alzheimer’s courage and hope.”

