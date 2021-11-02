Emporia State loses 104-46 in exhibition game against Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WIBW) - Emporia State lost a road exhibition game against Notre Dame 104-46.

The team struggled to find their shot. The Lady Hornets connected on only 24.3% of their shots from the field.

At one point, ESU held a 13-10 lead with 5:39 left in the first quarter. But, the Irish went on a 16-3 run to go up by 16 points with 1:52 left in the first.

Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe was the lone Lady Hornet to score double-figures. She scored 15 points off of 5-14 shooting.

Overall, the exhibition contest was more about Emporia State getting a chance to gain experience against a talented foe.

“Obviously, it’s an incredible experience for our players to be able to have opportunity to come to Notre Dame and play such a storied program like them,” Toby Wynn, Emporia State women’s basketball coach, said. “I think just to see if you can come in to compete and play hard against somebody, which we did. I was proud of our players and their effort.”

“I thought there was really only one stretch where I would’ve like to have seen us compete a little harder, but all in all, for the most part, we were able to get 70 shots up against these guys and we had some good opportunities, the ball didn’t really go in the basket as much as we would like to. But, we competed and we played hard the entire game. Proud of my players for that.”

Emporia State’s basketball season begins in the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Joplin, Mo against Hardin on Nov. 12 at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.