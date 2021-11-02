Advertisement

Emporia State loses 104-46 in exhibition game against Notre Dame

Emporia State junior guard Karsen Schultz fires a jump shot against Notre Dame in a 104-46...
Emporia State junior guard Karsen Schultz fires a jump shot against Notre Dame in a 104-46 exhibition loss Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.(ESU Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WIBW) - Emporia State lost a road exhibition game against Notre Dame 104-46.

The team struggled to find their shot. The Lady Hornets connected on only 24.3% of their shots from the field.

At one point, ESU held a 13-10 lead with 5:39 left in the first quarter. But, the Irish went on a 16-3 run to go up by 16 points with 1:52 left in the first.

Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe was the lone Lady Hornet to score double-figures. She scored 15 points off of 5-14 shooting.

Overall, the exhibition contest was more about Emporia State getting a chance to gain experience against a talented foe.

“Obviously, it’s an incredible experience for our players to be able to have opportunity to come to Notre Dame and play such a storied program like them,” Toby Wynn, Emporia State women’s basketball coach, said. “I think just to see if you can come in to compete and play hard against somebody, which we did. I was proud of our players and their effort.”

“I thought there was really only one stretch where I would’ve like to have seen us compete a little harder, but all in all, for the most part, we were able to get 70 shots up against these guys and we had some good opportunities, the ball didn’t really go in the basket as much as we would like to. But, we competed and we played hard the entire game. Proud of my players for that.”

Emporia State’s basketball season begins in the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Joplin, Mo against Hardin on Nov. 12 at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed along I-35 after leaving truck to confront other driver
One person was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash just southeast of Lawrence,...
One dead in early-morning crash Monday just southeast of Lawrence
Crews respond to the 1200 block of NW Carlson Rd. Monday morning after a deer hunter reportedly...
UPDATE: Hunter fell 20+ feet from deer stand, expected to recover
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
KU’s Jalen Wilson arrested for suspicion of DUI
Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash late Monday morning just east of...
Douglas Co. reports 2nd fatality wreck Monday on K-10

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half of an...
Chiefs overcome sloppy play to beat Giants 20-17
Washburn quarterback Will King III carries the ball for a solid gain against Northeastern State...
Washburn football ranked 10th in Super Region III
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah...
Felix Anudike-Uzomah named Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
Chiefs’ Mathieu apologizes for calling KC fanbase ‘toxic’