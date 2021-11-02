Emporia police investigating bomb threat at truck stop

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia police were called to a truck stop Monday night on the west side of town after receiving a report of a bomb threat at that location.

According to KVOE Radio, police were called shortly after 6 p.m. Monday to the Flying J Travel Center at 4215 W. Highway 50.

KVOE says an employee called police stating an unknown person called the business saying there was a bomb hidden somewhere inside the store.

Police said employees and customers cleared the store -- and the nearby Huddle House restaurant -- before officers arrived on the scene.

Officers then conducted three walk-throughs of the building to look for any suspicious devices or packages. After no devices or suspicious packages were found, KVOE said, employees and customers were allowed to return to the building.

The incident, which remains under investigation, lasted a little more than an hour.

