Domestic dispute ends in T-bone accident in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says a domestic dispute ended in a crash in Southeast Topeka Tuesday afternoon.

Sometime after 2 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of SE 27th and SE California on reports of a two-vehicle accident.

When they arrived they found a black Dodge car and GMC Suburban.

TPD Sgt. Gene Dixon said he believes the accident stemmed from an altercation between a man and woman who appeared to be in a relationship with one another.

Dixon said the woman remained at the scene and the man fled on foot to the west.

Dixon said the woman suffered minor injuries in the wreck, but did not go to the hospital.

TPD says they know who the man is, but it was not clear if he had been located at the time of this report.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident, and incident leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

No other details have been provided.

