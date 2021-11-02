Crews extinguish fire late Tuesday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a fire late Tuesday morning at a west Topeka residence.

The blaze was reported around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story, brick home at 1301 S.W. McAlister.

Topeka Fire Department officials said flames and smoke were coming from the garage when crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly and keep it contained to the garage area.

However, smoke damage was reported inside the residence.

A woman who was inside the house at the time of the blaze was able to make it outside safely before crews arrived on the scene, officials said.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Additional details, including an estimated dollar loss, weren’t immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

