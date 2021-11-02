Chiefs overcome sloppy play to beat Giants 20-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Despite the sloppy performance, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the New York Giants 20-17.

The contest was marred by turnovers and penalties.

Both sides turned over the ball at least once and both teams combined for over 20 penalties.

But, in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs offense marched down the field on their final possession. A 9-play, 55-yard drive that ended with a 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.

The Giants (2-7) had one final chance on their final possession, but Frank Clark and Chris Jones both combined for late game sacks to end their drive.

Kansas City (4-4) will face the Green Bay Packer (7-1) at home on Nov. 7 at 3:25 p.m.

