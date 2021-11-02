Advertisement

Chiefs acquire 3-time Pro Bowl lineman from Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram (8) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram (8) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(Matt Durisko | AP)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are beefing up their defensive line with a 3-time Pro Bowler acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the NFL Network, Melvin Ingram will come to Kansas City in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

The move comes just hours before the NFL trade deadline, set for 3 p.m. Central Time.

After seven games, the Steelers are 4-3 and in third place in the AFC North. At 4-4, the Chiefs are also in third place in the AFC West.

Further details of the trade were not yet available.

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC title game rematch delayed more than an hour by lightning.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Chiefs overcome sloppy play to beat Giants 20-17

Despite the sloppy performance, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the New York Giants 20-17 on Monday Night Football.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half of an...

