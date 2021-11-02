Chiefs acquire 3-time Pro Bowl lineman from Pittsburgh

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are beefing up their defensive line with a 3-time Pro Bowler acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the NFL Network, Melvin Ingram will come to Kansas City in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

The move comes just hours before the NFL trade deadline, set for 3 p.m. Central Time.

After seven games, the Steelers are 4-3 and in third place in the AFC North. At 4-4, the Chiefs are also in third place in the AFC West.

Further details of the trade were not yet available.

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC title game rematch delayed more than an hour by lightning. Chiefs overcome sloppy play to beat Giants 20-17 Despite the sloppy performance, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the New York Giants 20-17 on Monday Night Football.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.