Authorities search for suspect in hit and run of pedestrian

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are on the scene of what was reported as a pedestrian hit and run at the Motel 6, SW 7th and Fairlawn.

Authorities responded to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Topeka Police officers and American Medical Response personnel were on the scene.

TPD will only say they responded to an aggravated robbery in which a vehicle was taken. They say Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputies found the stolen vehicle.

TPD will not confirm whether a person was hit during the robbery, as the initial call indicated.

It’s also unclear if the incident is related to a reported police pursuit and search for a suspect in southwest Shawnee County that was continuing after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

