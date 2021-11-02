Advertisement

Authorities search for suspect in hit and run of pedestrian

Topeka Police investigate a pedestrian hit and run Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at SW 7th and Fairlawn.
Topeka Police investigate a pedestrian hit and run Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at SW 7th and Fairlawn.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner and Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are on the scene of what was reported as a pedestrian hit and run at the Motel 6, SW 7th and Fairlawn.

Authorities responded to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Topeka Police officers and American Medical Response personnel were on the scene.

TPD will only say they responded to an aggravated robbery in which a vehicle was taken. They say Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputies found the stolen vehicle.

TPD will not confirm whether a person was hit during the robbery, as the initial call indicated.

It’s also unclear if the incident is related to a reported police pursuit and search for a suspect in southwest Shawnee County that was continuing after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

13 NEWS has crews at both scenes and will provide updated information as it becomes available.

