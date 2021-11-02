Advertisement

Ascension Via Christi Manhattan is celebrating 85 years of healthcare in MHK

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi is celebrating 85 years of providing healthcare services to the Manhattan area.

The hospital is holding service project and staff celebrations this week.

For their service project, staff are encouraged to donate winter coats to be given to USD 383′s FitCloset in Manhattan.

The Sisters of St. Joseph in Concordia took over responsibility of Park View Hospital in 1936 -- which is now known Ascension Via Christi Hospital.

President Bob Copple credits their continued success to the continued support of the staff.

“I also think back to all the people who made this possible, and obviously that’s the sisters to begin with but their original staff, all of the original physicians and then you see that carried forward now with our community physicians and the staff that we have of over 400 people that are here almost every day.” Ascension Via Christi, president, Bob Copple says.

Ascension Via Christi also plans a family day outing to the Sunset Zoo for staff and their families this Sunday.

