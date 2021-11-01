Young mother purchases accessible vehicle with the help of the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The young mother who was left paralyzed by a shooting who needed help purchasing an accessible vehicle now has the keys to her own vehicle.

Keisheona Wilkins was able to purchase her own accessible vehicle.

With the help from her family and friends raising money over the last few months, Wilkins now has the keys to her own ignition.

“I was really excited I almost cried when they tell me I can drive home with it,” Wilkins said.

“A lot of them surprised me, the first fundraiser there were a lot of people I didn’t know. I didn’t know where they came from they saw me on the news and they wanted to come and support. We took their names down and sent them thank you cards and stuff,” Wilkins added.

“Showed me how much people really care even though they don’t know you but this there’s a lot of heart in the Topeka community you know and you don’t know until you ask,” Wilkins mother, Bridgett Shuler said.

Wilkins mother says she’s confident her daughter will be able to navigate the vehicle on her own.

“She does have everything that she needs. She’s able to drive it, she can get in it by herself; its going to take her a little while to adjust it’s been three years, since she’s been able to drive a car but she’s doing it,” Shuler said.

Wilkins says despite what happened - she’s looking forward to having her independence back..

“It feels really good to have my independence yesterday I went to Applebee’s and just enjoy my food at the restaurant,” Wilkins said. “That was the best part for me is like you know I’m not have to wait on anybody or anything like that or depend on anybody to bring me anything I can actually get out and go do it myself.”

“You never know when something like this can happen. Her perseverance and determination to get back to a normal life has really been inspiring,” Shuler said.

“I would like to thank everybody for all their support and donations because it really did make a big difference and it helped a lot. without them I wouldn’t even I probably wouldn’t be driving today,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins says her rehab facility also helped with the cost of purchasing the vehicle.

