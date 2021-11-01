Woman killed along I-35 after leaving truck to confront other driver

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for assistance locating a commercial vehicle that struck and killed a New York woman along I-35 in Franklin Co. Friday night.

The accident happened Friday around 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 at mile marker 193, which is located near Tennessee Rd.

Officials say Lori Anne Maxwell, 54, of Gloversville, New York, was killed after she got out of her 2021 Dodge Ram to confront the driver of a 2019 Jeep Compass.

KHP says the driver of the Jeep, identified as Adrion Micheal Self, 22, of Emporia, came to a stop in the right lane after Maxwell quickly pulled her truck in front of him and stopped. Officials say the two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident for several miles prior.

Officials say before the accident Maxwell was tailgating the Jeep in her pickup, speeding up and slowing down along side of the SVU.

The patrol says Maxwell got out of her vehicle and was attempting to talk to Self on the driver’s side when an unknown commercial vehicle struck Maxwell and the rear driver side of the Jeep.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the commercial vehicle involved in the crash did not stop.

It was possibly pulling a blue bull rack cattle trailer.

Anyone with information on this vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to contact KHP Technical Trooper William Bailiff at (785) 217-3359

