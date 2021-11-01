Washburn football ranked 10th in Super Region III

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the latest rankings released today, Washburn’s football team was ranked 10th in the Super Region III polls.

The top 7 of the four Super Regions will make it into the playoffs for the Division-II National Championship. Washburn (7-2) last made the playoffs back in 2011.

Fellow MIAA schools Northwest Missouri State and Nebraska-Kearney are ranked in the top 10. The Bearcats are currently in the playoffs at 4th and the Lopers are just outside at 8th.

The Ichabods close out the season at Pittsburg State (7-2) on Nov. 6 at 1:00 p.m. and at home against Missouri Southern Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m.

