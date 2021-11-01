Advertisement

Washburn football ranked 10th in Super Region III

Washburn quarterback Will King III carries the ball for a solid gain against Northeastern State...
Washburn quarterback Will King III carries the ball for a solid gain against Northeastern State on Saturday, October 30, 2021.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the latest rankings released today, Washburn’s football team was ranked 10th in the Super Region III polls.

The top 7 of the four Super Regions will make it into the playoffs for the Division-II National Championship. Washburn (7-2) last made the playoffs back in 2011.

Fellow MIAA schools Northwest Missouri State and Nebraska-Kearney are ranked in the top 10. The Bearcats are currently in the playoffs at 4th and the Lopers are just outside at 8th.

The Ichabods close out the season at Pittsburg State (7-2) on Nov. 6 at 1:00 p.m. and at home against Missouri Southern Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash just southeast of Lawrence,...
One dead in early-morning crash Monday just southeast of Lawrence
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
KU’s Jalen Wilson arrested for suspicion of DUI
Two teens were arrested following an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning in Topeka.
Teens arrested after forced entry robbery of Topeka home
Derek Devlin (left) and Todd Devlin (right) were arrested following an aggravated battery in...
Three arrested following Saturday morning aggravated robbery
Jerome Vetaw
Topeka man arrested following Saturday party shooting

Latest News

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah...
Felix Anudike-Uzomah named Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
Chiefs’ Mathieu apologizes for calling KC fanbase ‘toxic’
#4 EMPORIA STATE COMES FROM BEHIND FOR 5-3 WIN OVER NORTHEASTERN STATE
Brackets unveiled in MIAA Women’s Soccer Championship
TCU head coach Gary Patterson (Source: ESPN)
Patterson and TCU agree to part ways, coach won’t finish ’21