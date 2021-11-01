Topeka law enforcement, churches come together for 'Trunk or Treats'

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There were plenty of options for kids to get their treats and the trick for these organizations was to come together to do it in one place.

Three different churches came together for one ultimate trunk or treating event.

“Its a great partnership between Grace Cathedral, First Presbyterian and First United Methodist Church,” said Kathy Smith with Grace Cathedral. “Its really neat because we are all downtown churches and giving kids an opportunity and friends in the neighborhood to come trick or treat in a safe place.”

Over at Hummer Sports Park, local law enforcement had a similar idea.

The Topeka Police Department and other agencies around Shawnee County hosted their sixth annual drive thru trunk or treat.

“It means a lot to us to be a part of our community and put ourselves out there and its not just showing up when they need us but showing up because we do care about the people in the community,” said Briana Drinkwater, an EMT with Topeka AMR.

The two trunk or treat events accomplished just what they set out to do, provide a safe place for kids to celebrate Halloween.

“Last year, of course was very sad not to have kids and their parents all dressed up in their costumes and the enthusiasm and excitement and today is a beautiful day to be outside,” said Smith

“I think a lot of time people see us in emergency situations when its scary when its hard and its nice to be able to see each other in a more not so scary basis and situation, “said Drinkwater.

