TFD responds to South Topeka apartment fire

TFD responds to Meadowlark Apartments(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters responded to a fire this evening in South Topeka.

A structure fire was reported after 4 p.m. at the Meadowlark Apartments at 37th and Westview Ave.

Firefighters on scene told 13 NEWS that no one was injured in the blaze.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated with any new information when it becomes available.

