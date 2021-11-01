State Rep. ordered to undergo mental evaluation, pleads not guilty to domestic battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A judge has ordered State Rep. Aaron Coleman to undergo a mental evaluation in the wake of a weekend arrest.

Attorneys for Coleman appeared in Johnson Co. District Court Monday afternoon. They entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to one misdemeanor count of domestic battery, with no priors.

The judge ruled Coleman could be released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, and ordered him to appear in person at his next court date. As condition of his bond, Coleman many not contact victims or witnesses in the case at all for 72 hours. After that, contact is allowed, but it must remain non-violent. Coleman also must undergo a mental health evaluation within 21 days and follow the provider’s recommendations.

Coleman, D-Kansas City, was arrested Saturday evening in Overland Park. The 21-year-old’s arrest comes eight months after he received a written warning from a legislative committee about conduct before taking office that included abusive behavior toward young woman and girls. Last month, Coleman was banned from a state agency’s offices over alleged “disruptive, intimidating and berating behavior.”

Over the weekend, House Democratic leader Tom Sawyer issued a statement saying Coleman’s constituents and the state would be better served if the first-term representative were to resign and get the help he badly needs.

The case is next set for a Dec. 22 hearing on the diversion docket. A spokesperson for the Johnson Co. District Attorney’s Office said that was done to keep open the possibility of settling the case through the diversion process.

Authorities have not released further details about the incident, but a supporter wrote on Facebook that it involved a verbal disagreement with his brother at their grandmother’s home.

