SLA receives $4,600 from Envista Cares Challenge

Envista Credit Union presents $4,625 to Strategic Leadership Academy
Envista Credit Union presents $4,625 to Strategic Leadership Academy(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The results are in for the October Envista Cares Challenge.

After a month of promotions and fundraising, Envista Credit Union presented a pair of checks to the Strategic Leadership Academy.

The community was able to raise just over $2,125, which was bumped to $4,625 with Envista’s contribution. SLA leaders say the money will help them better serve the community.

“The need is always great for small, community-based organizations to be able to fund our own training so we are providing what’s really good for the community,” SLA Board President Renee Franklin said.

The Strategic Leadership Academy holds courses to help develop and empower minority leaders in Shawnee County.

