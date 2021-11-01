Shawnee Co. could see voter bump as Election Day approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuesday is Election Day.

Advance voting ended at noon Monday, and the Election Offices around the state are making final preparations before Election Day. Polls are open Tuesday from 7-7 p.m.

With several contested city council and school board races, Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says the county’s voter turnout could be a little higher than 20 percent.

“Please tell your family members and your friends that Election Day is here,” Howell said. “I think that if everybody told, you know, two family members and two friends, then there would be a lot better turn out on Election Day. So, hopefully that’s advice that gets the turn out up a little bit.”

Advance ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Tuesday at the latest.

