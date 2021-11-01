Advertisement

Quenemo man arrested for drugs during traffic stop

Michael Traver, 42, of Quenemo, was arrested Monday after officials say drugs were uncovered...
Michael Traver, 42, of Quenemo, was arrested Monday after officials say drugs were uncovered during a traffic stop in Osage Co.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUENEMO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo man is facing drug charges after officials say narcotics were found during a Monday afternoon traffic stop.

Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells says Michael E. Traver, 42, of Quenemo, was booked into the Osage Co. Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wells says around 2:08 p.m. Monday, a deputy pulled over Traver in the 100 block of North 5th St. in Quenemo for a traffic violation.

Officials say drugs were located during the stop.

