Quenemo man arrested for drugs during traffic stop

QUENEMO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo man is facing drug charges after officials say narcotics were found during a Monday afternoon traffic stop.

Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells says Michael E. Traver, 42, of Quenemo, was booked into the Osage Co. Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wells says around 2:08 p.m. Monday, a deputy pulled over Traver in the 100 block of North 5th St. in Quenemo for a traffic violation.

Officials say drugs were located during the stop.

