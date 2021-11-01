Advertisement

Patterson and TCU agree to part ways, coach won’t finish ’21

TCU head coach Gary Patterson (Source: ESPN)
TCU head coach Gary Patterson (Source: ESPN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU and football Gary Patterson have mutually agreed to immediately part ways.

The announcement came Sunday night, a day after the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost 31-12 at Kansas State, Patterson’s alma mater. It was their fifth loss in six games.

Patterson leaves TCU with a 181-79 record in 21 seasons, including an undefeated 13-0 season in 2010 that was capped by a Rose Bowl victory. He was the second-longest tenured FBS coach, trailing only Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 23rd season.

Former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who was the best man in Patterson’s wedding and on his staff as an offensive analyst, will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Horned Frogs host 14th-ranked Baylor on Saturday.

The 61-year-old Patterson is the second Big 12 head coach let go in two weeks. Texas Tech fired third-year coach Matt Wells last week, also after a loss to Kansas State.

TCU’s only Big 12 win was 52-31 at Texas Tech on Oct. 9. A week after that, the Horned Frogs lost 52-31 to fourth-ranked Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Vetaw
Topeka man arrested following Saturday party shooting
Derek Devlin (left) and Todd Devlin (right) were arrested following an aggravated battery in...
Three arrested following Saturday morning aggravated robbery
(File) Family and friends of Dominique White gather outside the Topeka Police Dept. on June 28,...
Dominique White’s family asking for $10 million in damages
Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school...
Kansas school faces backlash after ‘Gender Unicorn’ sheet handed out in health class

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
KU’s Jalen Wilson arrested for suspicion of DUI
Manhattan received second place at 6A Boys State Cross Country held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in...
NE KS runners place at XC state
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass as he approaches Oklahoma State defensive end...
No. 15 Oklahoma State rolls past KU in Stillwater
Hanover wins back-to-back volleyball state titles
Hanover wins back-to-back volleyball state titles