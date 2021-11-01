One dead in early-morning crash Monday just southeast of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash just southeast of Lawrence, officials said.

Crews responded to the crash around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the 23rd Street exit ramp of westbound K-10 highway outside Lawrence.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the crash involved a single occupant of the vehicle that crashed.

The exit ramp remained blocked as of around 4:30 a.m

Douglas County sheriff’s officials said drivers on westbound on K-10 were advised to seek alternate routes to Lawrence, including the Haskell Avenue or Iowa Street exits, as crews investigated the crash.

