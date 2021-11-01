Advertisement

One dead in early-morning crash Monday just southeast of Lawrence

One person was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash just southeast of Lawrence,...
One person was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash just southeast of Lawrence, officials said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash just southeast of Lawrence, officials said.

Crews responded to the crash around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the 23rd Street exit ramp of westbound K-10 highway outside Lawrence.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the crash involved a single occupant of the vehicle that crashed.

The exit ramp remained blocked as of around 4:30 a.m

Douglas County sheriff’s officials said drivers on westbound on K-10 were advised to seek alternate routes to Lawrence, including the Haskell Avenue or Iowa Street exits, as crews investigated the crash.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

