Netawaka man injured in motorcycle-deer collision in Jackson County

A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries when his bike hit a deer Saturday evening on a...
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries when his bike hit a deer Saturday evening on a Jefferson County highway, authorities said.(source: AP image)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NETAWAKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries when his bike hit a deer Saturday evening on a Jefferson County highway, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday on K-9 highway, about a halfa-miles west of P Road. The location was about two miles northwest of Netawaka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Yamaha WR250 motorcycle was westbound on K-9 when it hit a deer.

The rider of the motorcycle, Todd M. Shumaker, 59, of Netawaka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

The patrol said Shumaker was wearing a helmet.

