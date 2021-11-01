Monday forecast: A chilly start to November with light rain showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A chilly start to November with a lot of cloud cover to begin the week. At times there may be some light precipitation however most spots will remain dry.

Latest models have shifted the bulk of the precipitation to the west and south after today so have removed some rain chances that were in the 8 day over the weekend however it will be something to continue to monitor.

Any precipitation this week does not look to have much of an impact. First and foremost it’ll likely be rain however because temperatures about one mile above the surface is below freezing, flurries or even sleet can’t be ruled out mixing in with the rain. Temperatures above freezing at the surface and the warm grounds will lead to minimal impacts with roads just being wet.

If there’s any good news about the chilly start to the week is the winds will be light before temperatures start to warm back up to end the week including the weekend as winds start to pick up. Friday and Sunday may come with the strongest winds with gusts around 20 mph otherwise nothing like what we had last week.

Normal High: 62/Normal Low: 39 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Light rain showers at times. Most of the rain will likely be near and north of I-70 (however that doesn’t mean areas south of I-70 won’t get any rain) and likely will be less than 0.10″. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Calm wind. Will keep the rain chance in the forecast just in case but for most spots it’ll be dry.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Will monitor rain chances for Tuesday night into Wednesday however most models have the area dry so have removed the chance of rain that was in the 8 day over the weekend during this time frame.

If we get any sun it will be minimal through Wednesday, most spots will have to wait until Thursday before the clouds clear out. That’s when temperatures gradually start to warm back up with 60s by the weekend. There are even indications it’s even warmer than the 8 day forecast indicates so looking at a nice weekend ahead.

Taking Action:

Light precipitation is possible today with the highest chance north of I-70. While there may be wintry mix at times with the rain, surface temperatures above freezing and warm roadways will keep the impacts minimal. Roads will still be wet and should be taken with caution.



