Advertisement

Man reports burgalry, battery, theft of Harley-Davidson motorcycle early Monday in Manhattan

Riley County police were investigating an incident in which a man reported his motorcycle was...
Riley County police were investigating an incident in which a man reported his motorcycle was stolen after he was the victim of a burglary and aggravated battery early Monday in Manhattan, authorities said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man reported his motorcycle was stolen after he was the victim of a burglary and aggravated battery early Monday in Manhattan, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 3:12 a.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Eureka Drive in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, the victim in the case was a 58-year-old man.

Riley County police said the victim was battered by one known person and one unknown person in the incident.

The victim’s Harley Davidson motorcycle and cellphone were stolen by the assailants

The victim was transported to Via Christi hospital in Manhattan for treatment of his injuries.

The estimated loss in the case is approximately $10,030.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
KU’s Jalen Wilson arrested for suspicion of DUI
Derek Devlin (left) and Todd Devlin (right) were arrested following an aggravated battery in...
Three arrested following Saturday morning aggravated robbery
Two teens were arrested following an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning in Topeka.
Teens arrested after forced entry robbery of Topeka home
Jerome Vetaw
Topeka man arrested following Saturday party shooting
Washburn football player proposes in end zone after win
Washburn football player proposes in end zone after win

Latest News

Local law enforcement officers made more than three dozen arrests on Wednesday as part of the...
Law enforcement agencies make more than 20 domestic violence arrests
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries when his bike hit a deer Saturday evening on a...
Netawaka man injured in motorcycle-deer collision in Jackson County
A 46-year-old California woman suffered serious injuries Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash...
California woman seriously injured Sunday night in Jackson County crash
A 60-year-old Lawrence man was taken to an area hospital early Monday after the sport utility...
Man injured early Monday when SUV hits deer on Kansas Turnpike in Leavenworth County