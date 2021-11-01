Man reports burgalry, battery, theft of Harley-Davidson motorcycle early Monday in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man reported his motorcycle was stolen after he was the victim of a burglary and aggravated battery early Monday in Manhattan, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 3:12 a.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Eureka Drive in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, the victim in the case was a 58-year-old man.

Riley County police said the victim was battered by one known person and one unknown person in the incident.

The victim’s Harley Davidson motorcycle and cellphone were stolen by the assailants

The victim was transported to Via Christi hospital in Manhattan for treatment of his injuries.

The estimated loss in the case is approximately $10,030.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

